Houston ranks 6 on best food trucks cities in America list

Houston named sixth best food truck city in America (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston has been awarded a great distinction when it comes to food.

The city was named the sixth best city in America for food trucks.

If you haven't eaten from a food truck in Houston, perhaps it's time you give it a try.

Houston has gained quite a reputation in the U.S. for delicious food truck selections at a decent price.

The study was done by the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Houston's ranking is also the highest in Texas.

Austin came in seventh.

The top three cities for best food trucks were, Orlando Portland and Denver.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
