Houston celebrates Bastille Day -- Vive La France!

US & French soldiers marking 100 years since US entered WWI

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friday, July 14 is Bastille Day, the most important national holiday in France, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate it here in Houston.

Le Bistro at Culinary Institute Le Notre

You can join the festivities at Le Bistro at The Culinary Institute Le Notre in north Houston. The restaurant and cooking school will offer three interactive buffets of French classics, including beef bourguignon, mussels meuniere, duck rillettes, salmon gravlax, mushroom tartlets, cheese plates and dessert.

Deborah Boily, the "best Cabaret artist on either side of the Atlantic," according to Cabaret Scenes Magazine, will also perform along with pianist Jerry Atwood.

Guests can register online for $55 (plus tax, gratuity and beverages) and enjoy the 'greatest night of the summer.' Kids 12 and under get 50 percent off. It's free for kids under 5 years old.

Toulouse

Toulouse restaurant, located in River Oaks District, is celebrating Bastille Day with music by DJ Bogar and sophisticated French dishes, including small ratatouille with poached egg, grilled salmon with zucchini a la nioise, an 11 oz Chateaubriand with sauce choron, pomme dauphine and a traditional mille fueille with vanilla cream and raspberries, for dessert.


Etoile Cuisien et Bar

Etoile toasting La Fte Nationale with live music and a four-course dinner from Master Chef of France Philippe Verpiand accompanied by two optional wine pairings.

Menu highlights include:

- Margaret de Canard aux Pches - roasted duck breast, canalized yellow nectarines and citrus gastrique

- Pav de Fletan D'Alaska - seared halibut, fennel and carrot mousse line and roasted chicken jus
- Terrine De Légumes Grillés - grilled vegetable terrine, goat cheese, pesto and arugula.

The four-course dinner price is $78 per person, with two optional wine pairings ($24 and $28).

For reservations, please call (832) 668-5808.

France's annual Bastille Day parade turned into an event high on American patriotism this year, marked by a warm embrace between President Donald Trump and his French counterpart on Friday.

