Three Brothers Bakery awarded for nation's best key lime pie

Three Brothers Bakery just took home a very sweet honor in Orlando.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's Three Brothers Bakery is well known for their sweet treats, and they just took home an even sweeter award.

The American Pie Council said the bakery has the best key lime pie in the country.

The bakery competed earlier this month in the 23rd annual National Pie Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Three Brothers Bakery entered the dessert alongside 470 pies and 21 other bakeries.

Their pie won based on appearance, taste, consistency, crust and overall product.

"This award recognizes all of the hard work our bakery team does all year. Our key lime pie is light, tart and the perfect summer dessert, especially here in Houston," said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. "We are thankful to our bakery team and The American Pie Council for recognizing the great work of bakeries across the country."

