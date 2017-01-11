FOOD & DRINK

Hostess recalls some Twinkies due to salmonella contamination concern
Hostess issued a voluntary recall for some of its holiday Twinkies over concern of a salmonella contamination. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Hostess issued a voluntary recall this week for some of its holiday Twinkies over concern of a salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The company recalled the Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies (UPC 888109111571). The recall does not affect any other Hostess products.

The coating on the holiday Twinkie's is made by the Blommer Chocolate Company, which has a plant in Chicago.

The treat may contain powdered milk contaminated with the bacteria.

There were no reports of anyone becoming ill and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella.

The Twinkies were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box).

Consumers who purchased the Twinkie's should not eat them and return them to where they purchased them for a full refund.

For more information, visit: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm536055.htm
