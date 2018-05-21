ABC13 & YOU

Hope Farms sowing seeds of change in Sunnyside

EMBED </>More Videos

Hope Farms is feeding the Sunnyside community while helping veterans find new purpose (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
In the middle of one of Houston's biggest food deserts lies an oasis.

Hope Farms is a seven-acre plot of land that's being used to grow fresh fruits and vegetables for the Sunnyside community, where grocery stores are hard to find.

Not only is Hope Farms helping families get better access to healthy food, it is also giving military veterans new purpose. Veterans are training to be farmers, a process that helps them heal and thrive.

For more information on Hope Farms, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodveteransfarmingABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Living History: 'Hamilton' inspires Houston students to perform
How 'Sky High' is raising millions for cancer research
Houston baseball fan meets idol with same disease
Nolan Ryan's grandson inspiring kids with disabilities
More ABC13 & You
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Gelato shop debuts ketchup flavored ice cream
Customer allegedly found bleach pod in McDonald's drink
Vietnamese noodle house Phanh Ky debuts new shop in Katy's Asian Town
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bomb squad called to Jack in the Box in Santa Fe
Parents pick up students after gun found at League City Int.
Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School
Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found in restroom
Student arrested after tip leads to discovery of gun at Hargrave High School
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims
Here's how you can help the Santa Fe shooting victims
Show More
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
Eye on the Gulf later this week
Constable issues himself ticket for traffic violation
'I love you. Keep running' Teens recall escaping deadly gunfire
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
More News