FOOD & DRINK

Here are 10 great Houston Crawfish Restaurants

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here is Houston's Top 10 restaurants to get your crawfish fix. (KTRK)

Haddie Djemal
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Crawfish season is upon us and you don't have to go all the Louisiana to get some quality 'crawdaddies'.

These are 10 places you can find right here in the Bayou city to get your mud bug fix.
Crawfish Shack
The Crawfish Shack offers a family friendly environment with a playground for the kiddos. They sell some of the tastiest crawfish for less than $7/lb. It's BYOB, so load up a cooler and take the trip if you've never been. Just make sure not to go on Mondays - they're closed.

LA Crawfish
There are five Houston-area LA Crawfish locations to choose from. They may have small menu but their crawfish have big taste.

Sam's Boat
Sam's Boat has been around over 30 years and has expanded to three Houston-area locations, as well as one in Austin. They serve up some great crawfish along with tons of other seafood options.

Guidry's Cajun Kitchen
Guidry's Cruisin' Cajun Crawfish began as a boiling facility, and the business has grown to offer a restaurant, full-service catering, and good sized crawfish.
Blue Water Seafood
Blue Water Seafood has three locations to choose from. If you visit on Tuesdays and buy 4 lbs. of crawfish, they'll throw in a pound for free.

Hank's Crawfish
Hank's Crawfish on Westheimer will transport you to Louisiana via your taste buds with its Cajun seafood and crawfish.

The Boil House
Boil House gets their crawfish delivered daily from the pond to your plate. You can drive through if you're in a hurry or stop in and load up on all the 'finger lickin' crawfish your heart desires.

Zydeclaws

Zydeclaws in Humble is serves crawfish for $6.99/lb. every day except Monday. During the rest of the week they're a BYOB restaurant, so bring your favorite drinks and fill up on some delicious crawfish.

Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack
Crazy Alan's has a crazy deal on those delectable mud bugs. Order at least 5 lbs. and they're just $4.99/lb. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m. There's a Crazy Alan's in Kemah and in Houston.

Repkas
The Repkas opened their country store in 1986, and have been selling crawfish in Brookshire ever since. Repka's sells some of the tastiest live or cooked crawfish fresh from the Bayou State.

Honorable Mention: BB's Cafe
This 'Tex-Orleans' cafe is where Beyonce goes for her crawfish fix when she's in town.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Iconic Luby's dish to be sold at H-E-B
'Golden Girls' themed cafe opens
REPORT: The 90s aren't back, but Zima is
'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Explosive thrown into Porter hotel parking lot
Dallas surgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Man accused of blackmailing ex into sex with his cousins
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
Mardi Gras flash mob ends in marriage proposal
Couple found dead in Galveston home
Mother saves children by shielding them during storm
Show More
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
ACLU releases video against proposed "bathroom bill"
Rain ending overnight, sunny day Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
The most nominated person never to win an Oscar
Exclusive look at Astros' new Spring Training facility
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
More Video