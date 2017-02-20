Crawfish season is upon us and you don't have to go all the Louisiana to get some quality 'crawdaddies'.These are 10 places you can find right here in the Bayou city to get your mud bug fix.The Crawfish Shack offers a family friendly environment with a playground for the kiddos. They sell some of the tastiest crawfish for less than $7/lb. It's BYOB, so load up a cooler and take the trip if you've never been. Just make sure not to go on Mondays - they're closed.There are five Houston-area LA Crawfish locations to choose from. They may have small menu but their crawfish have big taste.Sam's Boat has been around over 30 years and has expanded to three Houston-area locations, as well as one in Austin. They serve up some great crawfish along with tons of other seafood options.Guidry's Cruisin' Cajun Crawfish began as a boiling facility, and the business has grown to offer a restaurant, full-service catering, and good sized crawfish.Blue Water Seafood has three locations to choose from. If you visit on Tuesdays and buy 4 lbs. of crawfish, they'll throw in a pound for free.Hank's Crawfish on Westheimer will transport you to Louisiana via your taste buds with its Cajun seafood and crawfish.Boil House gets their crawfish delivered daily from the pond to your plate. You can drive through if you're in a hurry or stop in and load up on all the 'finger lickin' crawfish your heart desires.Zydeclaws in Humble is serves crawfish for $6.99/lb. every day except Monday. During the rest of the week they're a BYOB restaurant, so bring your favorite drinks and fill up on some delicious crawfish.Crazy Alan's has a crazy deal on those delectable mud bugs. Order at least 5 lbs. and they're just $4.99/lb. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m. There's a Crazy Alan's in Kemah and in Houston.The Repkas opened their country store in 1986, and have been selling crawfish in Brookshire ever since. Repka's sells some of the tastiest live or cooked crawfish fresh from the Bayou State.Honorable Mention:This 'Tex-Orleans' cafe is where Beyonce goes for her crawfish fix when she's in town.