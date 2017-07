Hagen-Dazs casually released five alcohol-filled flavors.-Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie-Whiskey Chocolate Truffle-Rum Ginger Cookie-Vodka Key Lime Pie-Irish Cream Coffee and BiscottiSadly, the new flavors haven't made it to the U.S. yet. Hagen-Dazs has only released the new flavors to the Walmarts in Canada.