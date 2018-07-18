FOOD & DRINK

H-E-B RECALL: 2 variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets pulled from store shelves

EMBED </>More Videos

H-E-B is recalling two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets. (KTRK)

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets due to the potential of broken metal.

Officials say the broken metal was found in processing equipment during routine maintenance.

The affected products include Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup and Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup.

H-E-B says the products were distributed to stores in Texas but not to the Houston area. The products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B's customer service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallice creamtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News