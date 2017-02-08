FOOD & DRINK

Guy Fieri hosted Texas-sized 2017 Players Tailgate

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is teaming up with some of the biggest names for a special tailgate.

HOUSTON --
Famed chef Guy Fieri cooked up a special tailgate for Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host delivered a Texas-sized menu.

The mouth-watering menu included fresh Maine lobster, fresh ahi tuna poke flown in from Hawai'i, pulled pork and brisket that was smoked for 18-hours and more.

There was also a Mac Daddy Mac 'N Cheese Bar that included a decked out meal.

Katherine Whaley interviews Guy Fieri on the 2017 Texans Tailgate.



There were a number of NFL players that attended the tailgate including Robert Nelson and Akeem Hunt of the Houston Texans.

The tailgate was less than twelve blocks from NRG.

