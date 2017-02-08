Guy Fieri hosted Texas-sized 2017 Players Tailgate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1744073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Katherine Whaley interviews Guy Fieri on the 2017 Texans Tailgate.

Famed chef Guy Fieri cooked up a special tailgate for Super Bowl 51 in Houston.The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host delivered a Texas-sized menu.The mouth-watering menu included fresh Maine lobster, fresh ahi tuna poke flown in from Hawai'i, pulled pork and brisket that was smoked for 18-hours and more.There was also a Mac Daddy Mac 'N Cheese Bar that included a decked out meal.There were a number of NFL players that attended the tailgate including Robert Nelson and Akeem Hunt of the Houston Texans.The tailgate was less than twelve blocks from NRG.You can see all the full menu and details on the tailgate here: