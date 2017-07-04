Get paid $50,000 for your weird-shaped Cheetos

A contest from Frito-Lay, the company that makes Cheetos, is searching for the next Mona Lisa of the orange snack to be a part of the official online Cheetos Museum celebrating all of the art to be found in a bag.
Flamin' Hot and traditional Cheetos are eligible for the competition.
Here's how it works:
Find the most interesting-looking Cheeto, then take a photo of it.
Upload your photo on the Cheetos Museum website with a description of it and choose a category. The photo could take up to 24 hours before it is displayed in the gallery.
If you picked the perfect Cheeto, it could win you $5,000 as one of the weekly submissions. The top winners will go head-to-head for a chance to win $50,000.
Participants are also eligible to win $1 or $500 weekly by submitting a Cheetos picture through Instagram or Twitter using #CheetosMuseum and #Contest.
The user gallery is already full of oddly-shaped orange puffs. Who knew a bag of Cheetos could be full of treasure?
How long did it take you to forage for this shape, Erika? Because it was worth it. Now take your $5K winnings and go nuts. #CheetosMuseum pic.twitter.com/tru3e5LZY2— Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) June 26, 2017
I found a Trump Cheeto! #CheetosMuseum pic.twitter.com/vk3PmmejEW— Juliana (@gromett75) July 1, 2017
Remember when someone found a Cheeto in the shape of what appeared to be Harambe the gorilla? The seller said he found the snack in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for it.
It ended up being sold for $99,000.
The Cheetos Museum competition ends on Aug. 6.
