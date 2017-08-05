FOOD & DRINK

Gelato on a stick! New dessert shop popping up in Pearland

A new dessert shop is popping up in Pearland and will be replacing the Cinnabon at the Town Center. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Say goodbye to Cinnabon and hello to gelato.

A new dessert shop is popping up in Pearland and it will be replacing the Cinnabon at the Town Center.

Popbar serves up handcrafted gelato on a stick with a choice of a variety of toppings. It also offers gelato sandwiches on a stick, which they call popwiches, and yogurtpops made with frozen yogurt.

"Our gelato on a stick is a fun concept and is all natural, easy to eat, and customizable to your own individual choice," according to the website.

Popbars are made fresh each day in a popLab for everyone to see. And who are these people who make the frozen dessert? They are called popologists. They produce small batches of 26 popbars at a time.

Curious about the ingredients and nutritional values? Check it out here.

The first location of Popbar opened in New York's West Village in 2010, and they now have 11 U.S locations with seven more popping up. There are also shops in Canada, Panama, Russia and Singapore.

The Pearland location is expected to open in September.

