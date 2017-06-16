FOOD & DRINK

Cool Spaces: Gastropub Izakaya brings Japanese flair to Houston

Izakaya brings Japanese cuisine to midtown Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Izakaya, Houston's first Japanese gastropub, is making a name for itself not only through its unique menu but also with its fun, urban vibe and design.

One of the trendiest restaurants in Midtown, Izakaya features heavy wood tones and painted concrete floors, a mix of industrial, luxe artisan-wood tabletops, mid-century style furniture with Japanese pop culture items and toys placed throughout the space.

There are two dining rooms with a central bar. The main dining room is bright with a wall of windows letting in sun from the east and an open flow to the bar.

The back room facing the interior courtyard is where your next Instagram-worthy shots are waiting to be snapped -- the walls are covered with giant, colorful murals created by local tattoo artist Catfish Perez.

Modeled after a traditional Japanese drinking establishment but updated to reflect today's global palate, Izakaya's menu is unique in that it is a partnership between two chefs: Jean-Philippe Gaston, known for his well-rounded background including Japanese, seafood and raw presentations and Manabu Horiuchi, known for exquisite classical Japanese cuisine.
