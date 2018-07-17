FREE FOOD

James Coney Island rewarding first 95 customers with free food on National Hot Dog Day

EMBED </>More Videos

James Coney Island offering free original coneys on July 18 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free coneys from James Coney Island? Hot dog!

Houston-area locations of the venerable coney outlet is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday by rewarding the first 95 customers at each location with a free Original Coney.

The chain describes its culinary claim to fame as a "masterpiece served on a hand-sliced, steamed bun with mustard, chili sauce and onions." All 19 Houston-area JCI Grill locations will offer the free treat, but you're urged to arrive early.



In addition, the restaurant chain will go a step further on Thursday, July 26 when National Chili Dog Day will be recognized. The JCI Grill located at 11940 Southwest Freeway will present a Throwback Thursday price of a nickel for hot dogs and chips, as well as 10-cent sodas, and 15-cent JCI Grill chili. The offer is valid only for this location and for dine-in.

James Coney Island's giving mood is part of its 95th anniversary this year.

You can find your nearest JCI Grill at this link.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogsfree stufffree foodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE FOOD
No, Chipotle is not giving away $100 gift cards
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
Walmart gives away free ice cream during week-long tour
Get a free Auntie Anne's pretzel through July 30
Dance into your weekend with FREE salsa classes
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News