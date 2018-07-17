HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Free coneys from James Coney Island? Hot dog!
Houston-area locations of the venerable coney outlet is celebrating National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday by rewarding the first 95 customers at each location with a free Original Coney.
The chain describes its culinary claim to fame as a "masterpiece served on a hand-sliced, steamed bun with mustard, chili sauce and onions." All 19 Houston-area JCI Grill locations will offer the free treat, but you're urged to arrive early.
The Dog Deals of Summer keep on coming! Celebrate #NationalHotDogDay tomorrow with a FREE Original Coney! It’s limited to the first 95 people at each location, so get in line early. #NationalJCIMonth #JCIGrill pic.twitter.com/KPFtFbDzRh— James Coney Island (@coneyman) July 17, 2018
In addition, the restaurant chain will go a step further on Thursday, July 26 when National Chili Dog Day will be recognized. The JCI Grill located at 11940 Southwest Freeway will present a Throwback Thursday price of a nickel for hot dogs and chips, as well as 10-cent sodas, and 15-cent JCI Grill chili. The offer is valid only for this location and for dine-in.
James Coney Island's giving mood is part of its 95th anniversary this year.
You can find your nearest JCI Grill at this link.