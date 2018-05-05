Enjoy delicious southern food at the oldest café in Texas

  • LIVE VIDEO Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Step into Café Texan on Main Street in downtown Huntsville and you'll take a trip back in time.

Café Texan first opened its doors more than 82 years ago.

"We have not been able to find another Café that's older in the state of Texas," Owner John Strickland said.

Strickland pays tribute to the history of Huntsville with archival photos and memorabilia of the town's square during the 1930's.

This Huntsville staple for generations young and old, still displays its original neon sign outside from its grand opening in 1936.

Inside, customers dine on the original countertop and diner-style bar stools.

Café Texan is most famous for their chicken fried steak and all the comfort food on the menu is made from scratch.
