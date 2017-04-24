

America's



B&B Butchers & Restaurant



Barnaby's Cafe (Original - Fairview. Baby Barnaby's - Fairview, Midtown - West Gray, Heights - White Oak, River Oaks - Shepherd, Memorial - Woodway, Museum District - Binz, Downtown -Congress)



Becks Prime (Heights and Memorial Park -Golf Clubhouse)



Bollo Wood Fired Pizza



Canopy (on Montrose)



Charivari Restaurant



El Real



El Tiempo (1308 Cantina - Montrose Blvd., 1308 Annex - Westheimer, and Navigation Blvd.)



EQ Heights



Fleming's Prime Steakhouse - River Oaks



Ginger & Fork



Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace



Krisp Bird & Batter



Laurenzo's Restaurant



Laurenzo's Bar & Grill



Le Colonial



Lucille's



Niko Nikos (Montrose Blvd. and I-10 - 1040 W Sam Houston Pkwy N)



Pi Pizza



Rainbow Lodge



The Raven Grill



Reef



Shade (in The Heights)



Songkran Thai Kitchen



Starfish



State Fare Kitchen & Bar



Tacos a Go-Go (Midtown - Main, Heights - White Oak, Garden Oaks - West. T.C. Jester Blvd.)



Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen

For one day this week, you can eat out for a good cause.Dining Out for Life is a nationwide event that takes place on Thursday, and dozens of Houston-area restaurants are participating. Each restaurant will donate a percentage of sales to AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH).AFH helps thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS.To get involved, simply head to one of the participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on Thursday, April 27.The local participating restaurants:For more information, visit