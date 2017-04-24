HOUSTON (KTRK) --For one day this week, you can eat out for a good cause.
Dining Out for Life is a nationwide event that takes place on Thursday, and dozens of Houston-area restaurants are participating. Each restaurant will donate a percentage of sales to AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH).
AFH helps thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS.
To get involved, simply head to one of the participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on Thursday, April 27.
The local participating restaurants:
- America's
- B&B Butchers & Restaurant
- Barnaby's Cafe (Original - Fairview. Baby Barnaby's - Fairview, Midtown - West Gray, Heights - White Oak, River Oaks - Shepherd, Memorial - Woodway, Museum District - Binz, Downtown -Congress)
- Becks Prime (Heights and Memorial Park -Golf Clubhouse)
- Bollo Wood Fired Pizza
- Canopy (on Montrose)
- Charivari Restaurant
- El Real
- El Tiempo (1308 Cantina - Montrose Blvd., 1308 Annex - Westheimer, and Navigation Blvd.)
- EQ Heights
- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse - River Oaks
- Ginger & Fork
- Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
- Krisp Bird & Batter
- Laurenzo's Restaurant
- Laurenzo's Bar & Grill
- Le Colonial
- Lucille's
- Niko Nikos (Montrose Blvd. and I-10 - 1040 W Sam Houston Pkwy N)
- Pi Pizza
- Rainbow Lodge
- The Raven Grill
- Reef
- Shade (in The Heights)
- Songkran Thai Kitchen
- Starfish
- State Fare Kitchen & Bar
- Tacos a Go-Go (Midtown - Main, Heights - White Oak, Garden Oaks - West. T.C. Jester Blvd.)
- Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen
For more information, visit AIDSHelp.org/DiningOutForLife