FOOD & DRINK

Eat out on Thursday to raise money for AIDS Foundation Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dining out for life event raises money for AIDS foundation in Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
For one day this week, you can eat out for a good cause.

Dining Out for Life is a nationwide event that takes place on Thursday, and dozens of Houston-area restaurants are participating. Each restaurant will donate a percentage of sales to AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH).

AFH helps thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS.

To get involved, simply head to one of the participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on Thursday, April 27.

The local participating restaurants:

  • America's

  • B&B Butchers & Restaurant

  • Barnaby's Cafe (Original - Fairview. Baby Barnaby's - Fairview, Midtown - West Gray, Heights - White Oak, River Oaks - Shepherd, Memorial - Woodway, Museum District - Binz, Downtown -Congress)

  • Becks Prime (Heights and Memorial Park -Golf Clubhouse)

  • Bollo Wood Fired Pizza

  • Canopy (on Montrose)

  • Charivari Restaurant

  • El Real

  • El Tiempo (1308 Cantina - Montrose Blvd., 1308 Annex - Westheimer, and Navigation Blvd.)

  • EQ Heights

  • Fleming's Prime Steakhouse - River Oaks

  • Ginger & Fork

  • Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace

  • Krisp Bird & Batter

  • Laurenzo's Restaurant

  • Laurenzo's Bar & Grill

  • Le Colonial

  • Lucille's

  • Niko Nikos (Montrose Blvd. and I-10 - 1040 W Sam Houston Pkwy N)

  • Pi Pizza

  • Rainbow Lodge

  • The Raven Grill

  • Reef

  • Shade (in The Heights)

  • Songkran Thai Kitchen

  • Starfish

  • State Fare Kitchen & Bar

  • Tacos a Go-Go (Midtown - Main, Heights - White Oak, Garden Oaks - West. T.C. Jester Blvd.)

  • Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen


For more information, visit AIDSHelp.org/DiningOutForLife
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsHIVAIDScharityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Cooking With ABC13
iBurn is Houston's hottest spice shop
Burger so spicy it comes with a waiver
Red Lion Pub offers a taste of Britannia, no passport required
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man shares torture attack survival story
Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver
Fundraiser for fallen deputy under investigation
Elton John cancels month of shows after rare illness
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
Firefighters honored for saving Houston man's life
HS students arrested over threats to stay jailed
Show More
Tennessee teacher planned to take 15-year-old girl to Mexico
Pregnant mother injured in crash that killed her family
Cruise ship bartender missing off coast of Galveston
Body found during search for missing boater, police say
President Bush to remain in hospital a 'few more days'
More News
Top Video
Firefighters honored for saving Houston man's life
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
Cruise ship bartender missing off coast of Galveston
HS students arrested over threats to stay jailed
More Video