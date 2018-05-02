FOOD & DRINK

'Diet vodka' could soon hit store shelves

EMBED </>More Videos

Diet vodka could soon hit store shelves (KTRK)

By
Some are calling it a new diet vodka and it just hit store shelves. There is one small thing though -- you can't technically call it vodka.

Ketel One is hoping to entice health-conscious people with its new 'Botanical.'

It's a new low-proof, low-carb, and in some cases, no-carb drink that has 30 percent alcohol by volume and is labeled 'made with vodka.'

However, real vodka needs to have at least 37.5% of alcohol.

Ketel One hopes the lower calorie count and zero carbs will help win over millennials who they say are trying to drink less. The price for Botanical starts around $25, which is about the same as traditional vodka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodalcoholdrinkingdietdietingbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?
'Saved by the Bell'-themed pop-up diner opens
Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors
Criminal charges against Aqui owner Paul Qui have been dismissed
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
22-year-old arrested in connection with 2 attempted kidnappings
'WALK ON THE BEACH': What Barbara Bush taught Laura Bush
Houston Rockets feel pressure to go up 2-0 vs. Utah Jazz
Southwest flight diverted after window cracked mid-flight
Plane with cracked windshield makes landing at Hobby
Astros loss on Verlander's big night should be wake up call
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
Show More
Military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, killing 5
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
DA to review case of former death row inmate
'Golden State Killer' suspect pops up in courtroom
HPD searching for teen girl missing since February
More News