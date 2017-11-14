LETS EAT

Delicious dessert! How to make pate a choux and profiteroles from Toulouse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This is a dessert you've got to taste to believe! Learn how to make pate a choux and profiteroles from Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.

  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 scoops of preferred ice cream (we used pistachio)
  • Chocolate sauce to taste


Whisk together butter, milk, sugar and salt. Add eggs and stir in flour.

Place mixture on a cookie sheet using a pastry bag for 20 minutes at 380 degrees.

Let cool. Cut in half, add scoop of ice cream and cover with chocolate sauce.

