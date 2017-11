1/3 cup butter

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon sugar

Pinch of salt

4 eggs

4 scoops of preferred ice cream (we used pistachio)

Chocolate sauce to taste

This is a dessert you've got to taste to believe! Learn how to make pate a choux and profiteroles from Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.Whisk together butter, milk, sugar and salt. Add eggs and stir in flour.Place mixture on a cookie sheet using a pastry bag for 20 minutes at 380 degrees.Let cool. Cut in half, add scoop of ice cream and cover with chocolate sauce.