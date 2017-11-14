HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This is a dessert you've got to taste to believe! Learn how to make pate a choux and profiteroles from Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 4 eggs
- 4 scoops of preferred ice cream (we used pistachio)
- Chocolate sauce to taste
Whisk together butter, milk, sugar and salt. Add eggs and stir in flour.
Place mixture on a cookie sheet using a pastry bag for 20 minutes at 380 degrees.
Let cool. Cut in half, add scoop of ice cream and cover with chocolate sauce.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff