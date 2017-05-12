FOOD & DRINK

Deacon Baldy's Bar & Food Trucks offers craft beers, gourmet eats

As warmer weather approaches, Magnolia-area residents looking for a place to spend the day outdoors can head down FM 1488 as Deacon Baldy's Bar and Food Trucks gears up for its first summer of business.

Wendy Cawthon | Community Impact Newspaper
Owners Kevin Mims and Joey Muckenthaler opened the outdoor food truck park and bar in October.

The business is named for owner Kevin Mims' father, who was nicknamed Deacon Baldy.

"On the way back from a family vacation in Destin, we stopped at a small little food truck park with four or five airstreams, and so I called Joey and told him about the idea and he said, 'We need to make it a craft beer bar,'" Mims said. "We're really trying to make this place fun, comfortable, easygoing ... and you can be in the shade."

The park is named for Mims' father, Mike Mims--affectionately nicknamed Deacon Baldy--who served as a church deacon in The Woodlands area and owned a business in Magnolia before his death in 2015.

Deacon Baldy's food truck lineup features Craft Burger, The Greek Squad, Beefy's and Cousin's Maine Lobster, plus additional guest trucks on the weekends. Mims said the popular Houston-based food truck BBQ Godfather is also set to join the food truck park beginning this month.

Recently, the food truck park has added a play area for children with games, such as cornhole and giant Jenga, as well as new landscaping and paved parking. The business is also dog-friendly, Mims said.

In addition to unique food and live music on the weekends, the park also features a covered pavilion and a full bar with handcrafted cocktails and 40 beer taps, over half of which feature Texas craft beers, including offerings from local breweries, such as Lone Pint Brewery, 11 Below Brewing and Karbach Brewing Co.

"I don't think there will ever be a time when we have less than half of our taps with Texas beers," Mims said. "There are just too many good Texas beers out there."

