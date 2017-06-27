FOOD & DRINK

People wait more than 24 hours for free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

150 people lined up, some as early ast 2 a.m. Monday.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Free doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme just opened a new location in Pasadena Tuesday morning and gave away free doughnuts for a year to the first 100 guests in line, as well as a commemorative T-shirt.

People started lining up as early as Monday morning ahead of the grand opening.

The first customer in line was a woman who arrived at Krispy Kreme around 2 a.m. Monday. She won one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every week for a year. Customers two through 100 won one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year, and the first 100 customers in line got a grand opening T-shirt.


"The new shop is approximately 3460 square feet and features a drive-thru and Krispy Kreme's classic welcoming atmosphere. The shop will feature premium coffee and more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme's one-of-a-kind doughnuts, including the signature Original Glazed doughnut loved by fans all over the world," a press release read.

The new Krispy Kreme is located at 4061 Spencer Highway and will be open Sunday through Thursday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

You can follow the grand opening activities on Facebook and Twitter using #KrispyKremeLive.

Krispy Kreme returned to Houston in 2015, opening its first location in the city on 8611 Westheimer since closing its Bayou City location in 2006.

