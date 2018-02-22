EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3124805" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Salmon Patties

1 15 oz can GOYA pink salmon1 Egg3 Tbsp GOYA olive oil1/2 GOYA bread crumbs3 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped3 spring onions, chopped2 tbsp GOYA capers, drained.1 tbsp GOYA olive oil1 tbsp GOYA lemon juice1 tsp GOYA minced garlicSalt and pepper to taste- For the patties: Drain salmon, remove bones. Mix together salmon, egg, onion, bread crumbs. Form into six small patties.- Heat oil Place patties in the pan and brown. Flip to other side and brown. Place on paper towel to drain.- For the salsa: combine all ingredients and add to salmon patties