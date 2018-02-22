FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Salmon Patties

Salmon Patties from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
Patties:
1 15 oz can GOYA pink salmon
1 Egg
3 Tbsp GOYA olive oil
1/2 GOYA bread crumbs
Salsa:
3 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
3 spring onions, chopped
2 tbsp GOYA capers, drained.
1 tbsp GOYA olive oil
1 tbsp GOYA lemon juice
1 tsp GOYA minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- For the patties: Drain salmon, remove bones. Mix together salmon, egg, onion, bread crumbs. Form into six small patties.

- Heat oil Place patties in the pan and brown. Flip to other side and brown. Place on paper towel to drain.

- For the salsa: combine all ingredients and add to salmon patties
