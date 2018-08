EMBED >More News Videos Cooking With ABC13 - Berry Smoothie

1 cup GOYA coconut milk2 cups GOYA frozen berry blend1 banana, peeled and cut into chunks2 Tbsp GOYA honey1 tsp GOYA vanilla extractMint leaves for garnish-Put all fruit, honey, vanilla and coconut milk into blender. Blend on high until the mixture is pureed and creamy.-Serve in glass, immediately. Add mint for garnish.