Cooking With ABC13 - Orzo & Bean Salad

Let's Get Cooking!

Orzo & Bean Salad from Rebecca Spera
Ingredients:

Spicy Balsamic Dressing:
1/2 cup GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/4 GOYA Balsamic Vinegar
1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 tbsp. spicy mustard
2 tsp. GOYA Adobo Seasoning with Pepper
1 tsp. GOYA Honey

Salad:
1 head radicchio, quartered
12 oz. orzo, cooked according to package directions
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Kidney Beans
1 can (6 oz.)
GOYA Large Pitted Black Olives
2 shallots, sliced
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley, divided

Instructions

- Spicy Balsamic Dressing: Whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, seasoning and honey.

- Salad: Preheat grill to medium-high; grease grate well. Brush radicchio with 1 tbsp dressing. Grill radicchio, turning once, for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly charred. Let cool slightly and slice thinly.

- Toss orzo with remaining dressing. Stir in cherry tomatoes, kidney beans, olives, shallots and 3 tbsp parsley. Transfer to serving plate. Top with radicchio and sprinkle with remaining parsley

