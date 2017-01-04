HOUSTON (KTRK) --Did you take advantage of Chick-Fil-A's breakfast giveaway today?
Thousands flocked to local Chick-Fil-A restaurants to grab a free box of Chick-n-Minis.
It's part of a promotion for January where the popular fast-food restaurant is doing for January. Chick-Fil-A says you can get a free breakfast item each Wednesday in January, from 6 to 10:30am.
Next Wednesday, you can get a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours.
Check out your local Chick-Fil-A restaurant's Facebook page for details.
