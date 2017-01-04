FOOD & DRINK

Get a free Chick-fil-A menu item each Wednesday in January
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and today you can get it free over at Chick-fil-A! (KTRK)

Brandon de Hoyos
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Did you take advantage of Chick-Fil-A's breakfast giveaway today?

Thousands flocked to local Chick-Fil-A restaurants to grab a free box of Chick-n-Minis.

It's part of a promotion for January where the popular fast-food restaurant is doing for January. Chick-Fil-A says you can get a free breakfast item each Wednesday in January, from 6 to 10:30am.

Next Wednesday, you can get a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours.

Check out your local Chick-Fil-A restaurant's Facebook page for details.

Want more free stuff? Check out Patricia Lopez's Free Stuff Friday report coming up at the end of this week for more events and entertainment in Houston.
