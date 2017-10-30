STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Get these deals and freebies on Halloween to help you celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Halloween is tomorrow. If you've been slow planning your spooky celebrations because of all the Astros fun, don't worry.

Here's a list of scary deals to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Chipotle

Get a Boo-rito for just $3, as long as you're in costume. Guests can choose a salad, bowl or an order of tacos for the deal. It's good for one per person.

IHOP

Children 12 and under get a free scary-face pancake from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Halloween. The pancake has strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping and candy corn.

Applebee's

Kids 12 and under eat free today and tomorrow. The adults can celebrate the spooky season with $1 margaritas, or "Dollaritas."

Baskin-Robbins

Get regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops for just $1.31 as part of the "Celebrate 31" deal. This deal is available the 31st of every month.

Joe's Crab Shack

Kids 13 and under in costume eat for free on Halloween.

Krispy Kreme

Any customer in costume gets one free doughnut at participating locations. No purchase necessary.

Follow Patricia Lopez on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarsave moneyhalloweenrestaurantdealsfree foodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Niko Niko's makes food discount bet with Astros fans
Digital Deal of the Day
Some tricks, lots of treats and all for FREE this week
Bling out your Astros gear for Game 3
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
Niko Niko's makes food discount bet with Astros fans
Yum! Let's make ahi tuna poke from Third Coast
Pumpkin spice pizza introduced for fall season
Where to eat during the World Series
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
THRILLER: Astros a win away from World Series title
Too tired from Game 5? Skip work with this excuse note
Beautiful today, but spooky showers tomorrow
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Niko Niko's makes food discount bet with Astros fans
Astros fans celebrate win for the ages
Fight over girl ends with 15-year-old boy shot
Show More
Spacey apologizes after accusation, reveals sexuality
Man drinks while locked inside beer cooler
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Texans players kneel in protest of 'inmates' comment
More News
Top Video
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Astros fans celebrate win for the ages
Man drinks while locked inside beer cooler
Too tired from Game 5? Skip work with this excuse note
More Video