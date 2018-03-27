FOOD & DRINK

Can drinking grapeless wines leave you headache free?

If you want wine without the pain of the headache afterwards, we've got good news. (KTRK)

By
KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
A tasting room in Kemah is changing the way we think about wine all together. Instead of the traditional grape wines we're used to like chardonnay or merlot, fruit wines like guava, passion fruit and key lime are attracting a new kind of wine enthusiast.

Paradise Tropical Wines owner, Michele Cisneros says these bottles contain between 4 to 9 pounds of pressed fermented fruit in each bottle.

"We eliminate tannins, which gives a lot of people headaches when they drink wines, some of the hot flashes, things like that. So by eliminating grapes, you no longer have those problems," Cisneros said.

Cisneros and her husband partnered with Florida Orange Groves Winery and opened the tasting room in Kemah a little over a year ago, bringing varietals from the Sunshine State to the Lone Star State. With over 40 different blends, slushes, and wine pouches, many have become fan favorites.

"They have a coffee orange flavored, which I would never in a million years think to try as a wine, but it's actually really good," Stephanie Britt told ABC13.

While some of the popular white wines include kiwi, mango or banana, the darker reds contain fruit like blackberry, blueberry or black cherries. Cisneros candidly says these bottles may come with health benefits as well.

"Cranberry wine is good for the urinary tract and kidneys. Blackberries are full of antioxidants. Have a banana wine, it's got potassium in it," Cisneros said.

And while Kelli Reddinger still enjoys a grape vintage occasionally, she prefers the benefits of these fruit wines a lot more.

"It doesn't give you a headache after you drink it, and that's the best gift anybody could ever give me," Reddinger said.
