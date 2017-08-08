FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast Klub offering free breakfast to teachers

Breakfast Klub offering free breakfast to teachers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Teachers are in for a special treat August 9.

The Breakfast Klub wants to show teachers just how much they are appreciated. The offer will make you wish you were a teacher!

The Breakfast Klub is giving a free breakfast entree to teachers in the Signature Kafe from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In order to receive your entree, teachers must show a valid school ID.

They can choose any item off the Signature Kafe menu. The offer is only good for those who dine-in at the Signature Kafe.

Breakfast Klub and Signature Kafe is located at 3711 Travis Street.

Related Topics:
foodbreakfastteachersback to schoolHouston
