Teachers are in for a special treat August 9.The Breakfast Klub wants to show teachers just how much they are appreciated. The offer will make you wish you were a teacher!The Breakfast Klub is giving a free breakfast entree to teachers in the Signature Kafe from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.In order to receive your entree, teachers must show a valid school ID.They can choose any item off the Signature Kafe menu. The offer is only good for those who dine-in at the Signature Kafe.Breakfast Klub and Signature Kafe is located at 3711 Travis Street.