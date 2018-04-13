Burger Challenge: Can you eat a 6-pound burger in 60 minutes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Astros minor league baseball team The Corpus Christi Hooks is challenging fans to eat a massive six-pound burger.
The team created the Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60, which includes a six-pound burger made up of sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac and cheese, cole slaw, pickles and bacon.
Introducing the new Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60 Food Challenge: sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac & cheese, cole slaw, pickles and lots of bacon weighing in at a total of 6.0 pounds #ReelFun pic.twitter.com/6WtGzQaUbo— Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 12, 2018
If you're a certified foodie who can eat the burger in less than 60 minutes, the Corpus Christi Hooks will give you $60.
The Smoke Stack Jr. is also available for anyone who's not up for the challenge.