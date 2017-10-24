The holidays’ coolest flavors are back! Look for Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream in stores beginning today. pic.twitter.com/CV02rQA59V — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 16, 2017

Blue Bell is getting into the holiday spirit early with its newest ice cream flavor."Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today," Blue Bell tweeted.The new flavor hit grocery stores Monday. It's a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies with red sprinkles and green icing swirl.Two of Blue Bell's most favorite holiday flavors, Peppermint and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, returned last week.