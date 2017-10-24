CHRISTMAS

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies flavor

Blue Bell is getting into the holiday spirit early with its newest ice cream flavor. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Blue Bell is getting into the holiday spirit early with its newest ice cream flavor.

"Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today," Blue Bell tweeted.

The new flavor hit grocery stores Monday. It's a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies with red sprinkles and green icing swirl.

Two of Blue Bell's most favorite holiday flavors, Peppermint and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, returned last week.
