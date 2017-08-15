Five tasty brands from the Lone Star State have a lot to celebrate, as they have been crowned winners in H-E-B's annual Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best.Judges narrowed the field of 25 finalists to five winners from around the state on Friday. They were awarded a total of $90,000 in cash prizes, along with prime space on H-E-B shelves in 2018.Among the finalists were eight entrepreneurs from the Houston area, nine from the Austin area, six from the San Antonio region, one from the Dallas area, and one from the Rio Grande Valley.The winner of the $25,000 grand prize and featured placement as a Texas Best Primo Pick is Mocha Marmalade from Austin's Skull & Cakebones of Austin. This decadent chocolate is layered with Cuvee Coffee frosting and topped with Cuvee-infused chocolate pudding.The judges named two $20,000 first place winners.Houston's Dennis Butterworth won with his WarPig BBQ For Use on Butts and Ribs Sauce, which was, as he describes, "forged in the trenches of barbecue competition" and is crafted by U.S. Army veterans.