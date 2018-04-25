FOOD & DRINK

Barbara Bush's famous chocolate chip cookie recipe shared by Houstonian Hotel

HOUSTON --
Heartfelt tributes to former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away on April 17 in Houston, have been pouring in from around the world. Houstonians, Texans, and even global fans have flooded social media and have been wearing blue - her favorite color - and donning pearls - her signature accessory - in her honor.

In Houston, at the iconic Houstonian Hotel, a place the Bushes called home, a particularly sweet tribute to Mrs. Bush is being generously shared with visitors: Barbara Bush's "famous" chocolate chip cookies.

"We've been baking and giving away thousands of Mrs. Bush's cookies since her passing," Catherine Rodriguez, head pastry chef at the Houstonian, tells CultureMap. The cookie recipe was a favorite of the former first lady, who, according to her press secretary, got the recipe from a dear friend. Mrs. Bush once submitted it to Family Circle magazine's "presidential bake-off," a competition in which the wives of presidential candidates pit their recipes. The Houstonian staff discovered the recipe and approached Mrs. Bush at the hotel.

