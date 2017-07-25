  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Harris County ending field tests for drugs to protect deputies from opioid exposure
Backlash over beer marketed at women

Backlash over "beer for women." Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 24, 2017. (WPVI)

Bet you never thought of beer as gender specific.

Well, there's a new brew that's being marketed just for women and let's just say social media is bubbling over.

It's called Aurosa and it's the work of a Czech Republic brewery which calls it the "first beer for her."

It comes in a pretty pink bottle.

They call it a "lifestyle beer" that was "born to prove that women can succeed anywhere without having to adapt and sacrifice their natural femininity." Because, apparently the traditional can and bottle packing has just been too man-ish.

We don't know how this tastes, but probably like beer.

Anyhow, it's gotten a bit of backlash with people calling it sexist and questioning 'why?'
