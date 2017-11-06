Nothing is more frustrating than finding out the ice cream machine is out of service at McDonald's.
That means there's no chance to indulge in a cone or a McFlurry.
One woman has been irritated to the point of developing a mobile application that would inform ice cream seekers of whether a nearby McDonald's machine works.
According to the app's creator Raina McLeod, Ice Check lets you search for the nearest McDonald's. The app also lets you see if a location has a working ice cream machine.
If you see that the machine is not working when visiting a location, you can submit the store's status within the app.
The app appears to be available only for Apple based devices.
