App checks to see whether McDonald's ice cream machine works

App informs whether McDonald's ice cream machine is down (KTRK)

Nothing is more frustrating than finding out the ice cream machine is out of service at McDonald's.

That means there's no chance to indulge in a cone or a McFlurry.

One woman has been irritated to the point of developing a mobile application that would inform ice cream seekers of whether a nearby McDonald's machine works.

According to the app's creator Raina McLeod, Ice Check lets you search for the nearest McDonald's. The app also lets you see if a location has a working ice cream machine.

If you see that the machine is not working when visiting a location, you can submit the store's status within the app.

The app appears to be available only for Apple based devices.

