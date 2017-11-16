Alamo Tamales has perfected a time-honored tradition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For some people, Tamales are the gift that keeps on giving. And don't try slowing down anyone from eating them while the food is hot.
One of Patricia Lopez's favorite places to get hot and fresh tamales is Alamo Tamales in north Houston.
Customers remember when it started as a small shack 55 years ago. Today, it's a huge operation, serving a perfected family recipe to hungry Houstonians.
Making tamales is an involved process, but the employees at Alamo have it down to a science.
The variety of menu items will take you from breakfast to dinner.
The tamales are really what shine with the pork being the number one seller.
The machine-made sell for $7.99 per dozen. The hand rolled tamales are $12.99 per dozen.
New for 2017, the turkey tamales could be a great menu addition for your holiday feast this season.
