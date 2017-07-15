BUZZWORTHY

A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017

These five tantalizing restaurants are featured in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We now know which restaurants are participating in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

The big event is almost underway, and it's your chance to try some of the city's hottest restaurants for a good cause.

Click here to see a full list of the participating restaurants.

We tried five of the restaurants on this year's list, and are giving you a sneak peek at some of the dishes you can try during this year's event.

For each meal sold, participating restaurants will make a donation to the Houston Food Bank, helping to provide meals for Houston-area families in need. The event runs from August 1 - September 4, 2017.

In 2016, the event brought in a record-breaking haul for those in need, raising $2,015,147.77 for the Houston Food Bank.

With that money, more than 6,045,473 meals were funded for the hungry in the Bayou City.

Houston Restaurant Weeks began back in 2003, and has raised more than $9.6 million.

Italian seafood and family combine at Arcodoro
Arcodoro is one of the restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Go further south than you have ever been at Churrascos
Churrascos is part of Houston Restaurant Weeks

2016 Houston Restaurant Weeks rakes in $2M for hungry Houstonians
In 2016, Houston Restaurant Weeks raised a record-breaking $2.01 million for the Houston Food Bank.

