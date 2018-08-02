KATY, Texas --Nine Katy-area restaurants will participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2018, which runs Aug. 1-Sept. 3. The annual event seeks to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, which in turn uses the money to support its own operations and about 600 other food banks in Greater Houston.
Andrew Howell, director of operations for Grazia Italian Kitchen, one of the restaurants participating in the event, said the restaurant is glad to be able to contribute to the communities it has locations in, including Katy.
"We are just grateful to be part of the communities," Howell said. "We are just grateful to give back."
Diners can participate by buying meals at each of the locations listed below. Brunches and lunches are $20 per person. Dinners cost $35 or $45 and include three to four courses. For each $20 meal sold, $3 goes to the food bank, while $5 is donated for each $35 meal and $7 is donated for each $45 meal. Each dollar raised funds three meals for food-insecure people in the community, according to the Houston Restaurant Weeks website.
Over its history the annual event-which began in 2003 according to its founder, Cleverley Stone-has raised more than $12.2 million and provided more than 36 million meals, according to the Houston Restaurant Weeks website.
Samples of what will be offered at each location are below, though this list is not comprehensive.
1. Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra
2707 Commercial Center Boulevard, Katy
281-492-6900
Menu items include pizza, hamburgers, a cuban sandwich, kibbeh popcorn and chicken yakatori.
$20 all day
Walk-ins welcome
2. Alicia's Mexican Grille - Katy
25725 I-10, Katy
832-437-9671
Menu items include seafood campechana, avocado relish, pollo con rajas and Hawaiian sandfish.
$20 Lunch
$35 Dinner
Walk-ins welcome
3. Grazia Italian Kitchen
22764 Westheimer Parkway, Ste. 600, Katy
832-437-9671
Menu includes panzanella salad, bruleed pineapple chicken, ranch wagyu steak, chocolate truffles and Belgian cream puffs.
$20 brunch and lunch
$35 dinner
Walk-ins welcome
4. Peli Peli - Cinco Ranch
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. R140
281-257-9500
Peli Peli's Houston Restaurant Weeks menu is still in development as of press time.
$45 dinner
Walk-ins welcome
5. Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. Q100, Katy
281-347-3600
Menu includes a wedge salad, Caesar or kale salad, pork chop, grilled salmon and a white chocolate cheesecake.
$45 dinner
Reservations required.
6. The Rouxpour - Katy
2643 Commercial Center Blvd., Ste. A300, Katy
Rouxpour's Houston Restauarant Weeks menu is still in development as of press time.
$35 dinner
Walk-ins welcome
7. Texas Mesquite Grille
20095 I-10, Katy
281-829-0444
Menu includes quail bites, wedge salad, oyster nachos, gumbo, angus ribeye, a rib and shrimp combo plate, bread pudding and pecan pie.
$35 dinner
Walk-ins welcome
8. Tobiou Sushi and Bar
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. H130
281-394-7156
Menu includes a three-piece amberjack crudo, coconut shrimp tempura, salmon tartare, sashimi, soft shell crab maki and lychee ice cream.
$35 dinner
Walk-ins welcome
9. Top Golf - Katy
1030 Memorial Brook Blvd.
281-406-3176
Menu includes shrimp cocktail, nachos, steak sandwich, a chuck brisket and short rib burger, cookie crumble sundae and bread pudding bites.
$35 dinner
Walk-ins welcome