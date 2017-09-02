Floodwater pulls baby from mother's arms in New Waverly

A tragedy unfolded here on Winters Bayou during flooding from Harvey, firefighters said. (KTRK)

Firefighters say a 6-month-old baby is presumed dead in New Waverly after she was pulled from her mother's arms by rising water on Winters Bayou.

Crews who were working to help two men trapped inside their pickup on Sunday heard someone crying for help near Highway 150, between New Waverly and Coldspring.

Rescuers said a husband and wife were trying to cross some swift floodwater in a truck when they were swept away with their infant daughter.

The couple attempted to escape the truck, but ended up becoming trapped in some trees downstream near a bridge.

The baby was pulled from her mother's arms, and has not been seen since.

Firefighters from New Waverly and Punkin-Evergreen were able to rescue the couple, in addition to the two men who were trapped.

