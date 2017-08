Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon at the Chinese Consulate in Houston.Authorities were called to the 3400 block of Montrose Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.According to officials, the small fire started on the fifth floor of the building. At the time of the fire, there were up to 15 people inside a residential area.It is unknown how the fire started or the amount of damage.No injuries were reported.