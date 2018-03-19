Firefighter carried away on stretcher after fire destroys home in NE Houston

Firefighter carried away on stretcher after fire destroys home in NE Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion after a house erupted in flames in northeast Houston.

Records show the fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. and officials say the fire was tamed at about 7:36 p.m.

According to our Eyewitness News crew, a firefighter was wheeled away and treated at the scene.

From our vantage point in SkyEye13, the home appears to have suffered significant damage.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
