Top 5 apps for getting finances on track in 2017
If you have a smartphone, you can download these great personal finance tools!

Are you ready to get your finances back in check for 2017?

These five apps can help and experts say they might be worth downloading.

Are you entitled to free money? Find out how to claim your fair share.

WALLY
If you want to save money, you first have to understand your spending. An app called Wally keeps track of your spending by scanning your receipts.

Basically, it tells you where you are splurging and which days you spend the most.

MINT
When it comes to budgeting, the Mint app is still a favorite and one of the best.

This app links to your banking account and tells you how much money and debt you have. It also helps you categorize your spending.

Patricia Lopez discusses what you need to know about your bad credit and how to get rid of it on your own

WALLABY
If you like to maximize your credit cards, an app called Wallaby will identify which cards are best for you to minimize interest or get rewards on a purchase.

DIGIT
If your main priority is saving money, Digit might work for you. This app, depending on your account, can withdraw money into a savings account.

ACORNS
For those of you who are new to investing your money, the Acorns app can help inexperienced investors. You can create an account and link it directly to your bank account.

Follow these tips to pick the right credit card for your needs

