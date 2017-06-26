This is how much you'll pay as a wedding guest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The average wedding can cost thousands for couples heading into a lifetime of wedded bliss. A steep price can also be applied to those witnessing the ceremony.
Wedding planners at The Knot website reported the average guest spent $888 per nuptial in 2016.
In a breakdown, the average person spent $81 for clothing, $321 for travel, $322 for hotel bookings, and $118 for a wedding gift.
Researchers also said those fortunate to be part of the wedding party can expect to pay even more.
You can check out the findings of wedding costs on guests at this link.
