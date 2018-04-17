TAXES

Tax Day 2018: How to file an extension and more last-minute tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Taxes are due on Tuesday. If you waited to do your taxes until the last minute, here's what you need to know. (ABC News / IRS)

Tuesday's the day: Taxes are due.

Nearly 25 percent of people who filed on time last year waited until the last two weeks before the deadline, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

If you haven't filed yet, the question likely at the top of your mind is how to file an extension. Before you decide to do that, though, you should know that if you owe money, an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

"The best advice is pay what you can as soon as you can and set up a payment plan to pay off the rest of it," Kathy Pickering of H&R Block explained to ABC. "If you're worried about owing money, file your taxes, even if you can't pay, and work out that payment plan with the IRS."

But if you know you're not going to file by the deadline, make sure you ask for an extension rather than ignoring it.

"The 'failure to file' penalty is 10 times more than the 'failure to pay' penalty," Pickering said.

The IRS will charge you both late payment penalties and interest on your taxes, she said.

If the government owes you money, however, the only penalty for missing the deadline is that you won't get your refund as soon. If you fail to file your taxes within three years of the original deadline, you won't get your refund at all.

If you want to file an extension, fill out and return this form.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSholidaygovernment
Related
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
TAXES
Stressed? Let these Tax Day freebies and deals relax you
Heads up: Online shopping could get more expensive
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
How to get a bigger tax refund
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Heads up: Online shopping could get more expensive
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
Identity theft victim turns to ABC13 for help with bill collectors
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Southwest flight to Dallas makes emergency landing at PHL
1 deputy shot, 3 others injured after suspect opens fire
HPD: Guard shoots 3 men trying to break into gun store
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
Supreme Court strikes down part of immigration law
8-year-old boy at school slashes 3 students with knife
Houston man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash appears in court
Fugitive grandma accused of killing 2 spotted in Corpus Christi
Show More
Robber to clerk: 'I know you are smart, it's not worth it'
Schlitterbahn Galveston opens for summer 2018 season Saturday
BARC reopens after it closed to stop distemper from spreading
Clean your home for under $10
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More News