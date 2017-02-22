If you want to save money on car insurance, there are ways to save, but you'll have to consider three big items that will make your rates go up.According to a Consumer Reports study on the national average of a couple owning two Toyota Camrys, having poor credit will hurt you the most. Expect to pay $2,090 dollars more.If you are a parent of a teen, expect to pay $1,500 more.If you have two "at-fault" accidents, that will cost you $1,100 more to your premium.Here are some ways to decrease your premium:Not everyone can do this, but if you can become a homeowner, you'll save $110.Another way to save, increase collision deductible from $500 to $1,000. That'll save you $140.If you buy a home and bundle your homeowner's insurance and car insurance, you will save $235.Getting married will save you big time. That's $535 back in your bank account.And finally, if you have been with the same insurance company for years, don't assume you are getting a great deal. Insurers sometimes take advantage of you doing nothing, so shop around.