FEMA extends hotel stays for Harvey survivors

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --FEMA is giving Hurricane Harvey survivors temporarily living in hotels another 14 days to find housing.
The agency's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program was originally slated to end on Oct. 24, but FEMA will now pay for eligible hotel stays until Nov. 7. Those eligible for an extended stay will receive a phone call from the agency with further instructions.
Survivors who are not currently participating in the program but who have registered for FEMA disaster assistance will also be notified if they are eligible to participate.
FEMA has more information about the program and participating hotels on DisasterAssistance.gov.
