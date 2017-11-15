The FBI says a fugitive from New Orleans accused in a deadly armored car robbery may be in the Houston area.Robert Brumfield, also known as Lil Rob, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the December 2013 robbery and murder of Loomis employee Hector Trochez at a New Orleans Chase Bank.Investigators say Brumfield should be considered armed and dangerous.Loomis Armored US is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Brumfield's arrest.If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the FBI New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.