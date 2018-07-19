STYLE & FASHION

Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A local woman was excited to show her wedding dress to her daughter until she opened its box, discovering that she received the wrong dress from the dry cleaner in 1984. (WLS)

By
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois --
When Karen Topp's daughter got engaged on July 4, Topp wanted to pass along the dress she wore at her own wedding in 1984.

But when Topp pulled out the box she thought contained the dress, the gown inside was not hers.

"I thought when she started talking about wedding planning, wouldn't it be nice if she wore something from my wedding," Topp said of the dress. "It had a sweetheart neckline, very 80's puffy sleeves, lace, simple at the bottom. The veil was absolutely beautiful. I loved the headpiece."

Topp said that it took a few seconds to realize that the dress wasn't hers. She said she compared the dress in the box to her wedding album, which confirmed the mistake.

"How does this happen? So, I was thinking I've got somebody's dress. I wonder if somebody else had the same experience with her daughter," Topp said.

Topp said her family does not remember the exact dry cleaner that preserved the dress.

While Topp's daughter might not want to wear the dress, Topp hoped to at least take something from it, even if it's just a bead.

"I was really hoping Emily would have a chance to have something from my past," Topp said of her daughter.

Topp asked that anyone who took a wedding dress in the mid-1980s to a Highland Park or Deerfield dry cleaner to check their box. She has also posted about the mix-up on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionweddingwedding dressweddingsu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More brands producing clothing in U.S.
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News