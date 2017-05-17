Pixie cut makes a comeback, but did it ever go anywhere?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Social media went wild a few weeks ago when Katy Perry took a major plunge and posted it on her Instagram.
She cut her hair into a pixie, and the thousands of comments she received from that post ranged from love to hate.
So is the pixie cut back?
Upper Hand Salon stylist Cory Jagneaux said the pixie cut never actually went out of style -- but whenever a celebrity chops her hair, it usually makes a major comeback.
Allison Gower, a mother and business owner, loves the pixie. When she was pregnant with her second child, she decided her long bob was too much maintenance.
"I had grown up that way and was doing a lot of blow drying and curling. I had a toddler at home, and I just knew I couldn't keep up with that with the second child, so I just took the plunge and went extra short," said Gower.
She started with a longer short hair 'do, which Jagneaux recommends.
"Most women, when transitioning to a pixie cut, do an in-between haircut," Jagneaux explained.
A few months later, she went all the way.
"I was comfortable with going short. I knew my hair would grow back if I didn't like it," said Gower.
The pixie isn't for everybody -- there are some who are more suited for this cut than others.
"Medium to finer hair texture works great to build body and shape," said Jagneaux.
Thicker hair textures will have trouble styling this look.
Next, think about your face shape.
"A round face shape is the least flattering for a pixie cut," Jagneaux added. "Oval and heart-shaped faces would be the best."
Plus, there are many variations.
"There's longer versions where the bang and fringe of the haircut can be a little bit longer, and then there's shorter haircut versions. They can be worn messy, and they can also be worn chic to bring out the style of the haircut," Jagneaux explained.
While you can style it daily with product and even dress it up with a chic menswear look, you can also do what Gower does every day: just wash and air dry.
"For convenience, nothing beats it, and on those, when I don't do anything, I get stopped on the street or in the parking lot, and people say, 'Where did you get your hair cut? I love it. I wish I was that brave,'" said Gower.
A pixie cut may be more convenient on a day-to-day basis, but it does require more maintenance. You'll usually have to see your stylist every four weeks, and you should ask about whether they offer clean-up services in between cuts.
