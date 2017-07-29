STYLE & FASHION

How to rock a chambray shirt in warm weather

The chambray shirt may be lighter than denim, but it's just as versatile. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas
The chambray shirt is a wardrobe staple, but what many don't realize is that it's a year-round staple. It's a lightweight cotton, so it's the perfect layering piece to go from a hot day to a cool night or from outside to inside during the summer months when the air conditioner is running.

Luxington Boutique owner Terin Matlock shared tips for styling a denim-looking button down:
  • Tuck your chambray shirt into a gorgeous pencil or A-line skirt. We chose one that's floral with a ruffle. Add a pump, and you can wear this right to work!
  • Layer a chambray shirt over a fitted graphic T-shirt and a lightweight harem pant. Slide into a pair of flat sandals, throw your hair up, add a pair of sunnies and you're ready to run errands in style!
  • Throw your chambray shirt on over your favorite sundress. Belt the dress to you can show off your waist and add a great high-heel sandal for a night out.
  • You can never go wrong with denim on denim, and the easiest way to do it is to pair a dark denim with a lighter denim. Tuck your chambray shirt in and belt the look, or tie the chambray shirt for a more playful style.


