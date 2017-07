Tuck your chambray shirt into a gorgeous pencil or A-line skirt. We chose one that's floral with a ruffle. Add a pump, and you can wear this right to work!

Layer a chambray shirt over a fitted graphic T-shirt and a lightweight harem pant. Slide into a pair of flat sandals, throw your hair up, add a pair of sunnies and you're ready to run errands in style!

Throw your chambray shirt on over your favorite sundress. Belt the dress to you can show off your waist and add a great high-heel sandal for a night out.

You can never go wrong with denim on denim, and the easiest way to do it is to pair a dark denim with a lighter denim. Tuck your chambray shirt in and belt the look, or tie the chambray shirt for a more playful style.

The chambray shirt is a wardrobe staple, but what many don't realize is that it's a year-round staple. It's a lightweight cotton, so it's the perfect layering piece to go from a hot day to a cool night or from outside to inside during the summer months when the air conditioner is running. Luxington Boutique owner Terin Matlock shared tips for styling a denim-looking button down: