HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The "it" piece of outerwear for fall 2017 is a wrap! Luxington Boutique owner Terin Matlock says it's a heavier knit material that's incredibly versatile and can transform your outfit on a cooler day.
For a really simple look, just wear a solid silhouette - same-colored shirt and bottom - and drape it over your shoulders. Because of the unique shape of the wrap, it stays put!
On a brisker day, layer it over another lightweight jacket. Wear a T-shirt, jeans, and denim jacket. Then, add the wrap over your denim jacket.
It's also the perfect piece to wear with a dress, especially when you want to wear that body-conscious dress, but you feel like you need a little coverage. You can wear it simply over your shoulders or you can belt it.
If you belt the wrap, there are two ways to do it. You can wrap it under the wrap in the back, or you can wrap it around the wrap from front to back to get two different looks with one piece and a belt!
