Keep it crisp: How to style white denim this summer

It's white denim season! Here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
White denim is a warm weather must-have, but it might be hard to find a pair that fits -- it's really about personal preference, so shop around until you have the perfect pair.

If you're already all set for summer, Luxington Boutique owner Terin Matlock shared some tips to style your crisp white pants:
  • Tuck a chambray or cotton button-down shirt into a pair of white denim, leaving the back out. Belt the pants, then add on a sandal and hat for a casual weekend look.
  • Summer is all about keeping it light and flowy, so find a top in a gorgeous color that feels airy. Wear it with skinny white denim, a strappy heel and a cute clutch, and you're ready for a night out!
  • Wear your white denim to work on casual Friday! Printed blouses are on trend, so pair yours with a printed blouse and heels for a work-to-happy-hour style.
  • Create a white base with a white tank top and the white denim. Throw on a lightweight, long cardigan, which are totally in for the warmer weather. Add a belt to show off your waist and layer on some jewelry. A pair of flats will make this your chic errand-running outfit.


Want to dress like the first family? Here's how to pull of a sleek monochromatic look.

