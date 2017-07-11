STYLE & FASHION

JJ Watt shirt collection available exclusively at Mizzen+Main

The NFL defensive star just launched his shirt collection exclusively at Mizzen + Main. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may not look like J.J. Watt, but you can dress like him now.

Watt is more known for his football skills, but he can now put designer on the list of accolades. The NFL defensive star just launched his shirt collection exclusively at Mizzen + Main.

Each shirt is "designed and meticulously thought out" by Watt, including his signature white button hole stitching on the right cuff.

"We have to wear a suit every game day, so it gives me an opportunity to help customize my own look and then also give some things to other guys in the league to wear and then for the everyday guy to wear to work," Watt said in a YouTube video for the clothing company.

Watt said he named each shirt design after streets that are important to his life: Lake St., Louis Ave., Park Hill, Springdale, Steeplechase, Bend Creek, Foxwood and East Sutton.

Two styles cost $80, while the other designs cost $145.

According to the Mizzen + Main website, they have the most comfortable dress shirts in the world.

If you want to check out the collection, go to the Mizzen + Main website.

